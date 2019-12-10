Cherry sausage maker will close shop in northern Michigan

A well-known family business that put cherries in sausage is closing its doors in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

Pleva's Meats in Leelanau County has been around for 73 years. General manager Andrew Pleva says expenses and other challenges are piling up.

The meat market will close Feb. 1. Ray Pleva is credited with creating Plevalean, a sausage made with tart cherries.

The blend was patented in 1995 and offered in school lunch programs. The family would like to keep making Plevalean, maybe with a partner.

