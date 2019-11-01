Check out the local races for elected officials

This November, voters in ten specific areas in four counties in the News 10 viewing area will go to the polls to elect various officials ranging from mayor to city council members.

This article will preview the various races that are being contested in mid-Michigan.

BRANCH COUNTY

Only voters in Coldwater will be going to the polls to choose various elected officials for their city. This includes the race for mayor and a contested race in the city’s first ward. The election for city council in Wards Two, Three and Four are unopposed. We have listed the races below:

COLDWATER MAYOR (2 yr.)

Dan Corwin

Tom Kramer

COLDWATER COUNCIL

Ward 1 (4 yr. Term)

Cisco Oritz

Emily Rissman

Ward 2 (4 yr. Term)

Chris Pierce

(Unopposed)

Ward 3 (4 yr. Term)

John Petzko

(Unopposed)

Ward 4 (4 yr. Term)

Scott Houtz

(Unopposed)

EATON COUNTY

The most races for elected office lie in Eaton County. A total of 15 races for various elected offices will be decided on election night. However, in this county, only four of those races are competitive. Most of the races have only one person running. So, you can say these candidates are unopposed, unless a write-in effort is successful on election night. But then there is the race for Olivet City Council where Joe Hoffdahl and Steve Penny are running for the 4 year office. However, voters in that community are supposed to cast their ballots for a total of three candidates in a race in which only two men are running. You can find all the contested and uncontested 2019 races in Eaton County listed below:

CHARLOTTE MAYOR (2 yr.)

Yvonne Ridge

(Unopposed)

CHARLOTTE COUNCIL

At-Large Member (4 yr. Term)

Branden Dyer

Zachary Story

District 1 (4 yr. Term)

Michael Armitage

(Unopposed)

District 2 (4 yr. Term)

Tamra Weissenborn

(Unopposed)

District 2 (Ending 2021)

Daniel Christian

(Unopposed)

EATON RAPIDS COUNCIL

Precinct 1 (4 yr. Term)

Suzanne Politza

(Unopposed)

Precinct 2 (4 yr. Term)

Pamela K. Colestock

(Unopposed)

Precinct 3 (4 yr. Term)

Jeremy Milam

(Unopposed)

GRAND LEDGE MAYOR (2 yr.)

Michael Coll

Michael Dean Doty

Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.



GRAND LEDGE CITY COUNCIL

Ward 1 (3 yr. Term)

Keith O. Mulder

(Unopposed)

Ward 2 (3 yr. Term)

Lynne A. MacDowell

Betty Miclay

Ward 3 (3 yr. Term)

Don Willems

(Unopposed)

OLIVET MAYOR (2 yr.)

Laura Barlond-Maas

(Unopposed)

OLIVET CITY COUNCIL

Council Member (4 yr. Term)

(Voters Choose 3) Joe Hoffdahl

Steve Penny

POTTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Council Member (4 yr. Term)

(Voters Choose 4) Joseph Graham

Robert Nichols

Cyndi O'Neil

Michael Potter

Sarah Pulda

Loren R. Smalley, Jr.

Jack Temsey

INGHAM COUNTY

In Ingham County there are four competitive races for elected office in three different communities. The fifth race, for Lansing’s Ward Three council member is being conducted unopposed. On November 5, there will be competitive races for city council in Lansing, East Lansing, and Leslie. We have all the races listed below:

LANSING CITY COUNCIL

Council Member - At Large

(Voters Choose 2) Yanice Jackson-Long

Julee Rodocker

Patricia A. Spitzley

Carol Wood

Council Member - Ward 1

Jody Washington

Brandon Betz

Council Member - Ward 3

Adam Hussain

EAST LANSING CITY COUNCIL

Council Member

(Voters Choose 3) Erik Altmann

Mark S. Meadows

Lisa Babcock

Jessy Gregg

John L. Revitte

Warren Stanfield III

LESLIE CITY COUNCIL

Council Member

(Voters Choose 3) Matt Johnson

Jean Wixson



JACKSON COUNTY

In Jackson County, the only voters going to the polls to select their city’s leaders can be found in the City of Jackson. The mayor’s race and the race for city council members in the city’s fourth and sixth wards are all competitive races and will be decided by the vote on November 5. You can find all the races listed below:

JACKSON MAYOR

Jeromy Alexander

Derek J. Dobies

JACKSON CITY COUNCIL

Ward 2

Freddie Dancy

(Unopposed)

Ward 4

Laura Dwyer Schlecte

Laura Beth Stephens

Ward 6

Will Forgave

Colleen Sullivan

