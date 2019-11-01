Check out the local races for elected officials

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - This November, voters in ten specific areas in four counties in the News 10 viewing area will go to the polls to elect various officials ranging from mayor to city council members.
This article will preview the various races that are being contested in mid-Michigan.
BRANCH COUNTY
Only voters in Coldwater will be going to the polls to choose various elected officials for their city. This includes the race for mayor and a contested race in the city’s first ward. The election for city council in Wards Two, Three and Four are unopposed. We have listed the races below:
COLDWATER MAYOR (2 yr.)
Dan Corwin
Tom Kramer
COLDWATER COUNCIL
Ward 1 (4 yr. Term)
Cisco Oritz
Emily Rissman
Ward 2 (4 yr. Term)
Chris Pierce
(Unopposed)
Ward 3 (4 yr. Term)
John Petzko
(Unopposed)
Ward 4 (4 yr. Term)
Scott Houtz
(Unopposed)
EATON COUNTY
The most races for elected office lie in Eaton County. A total of 15 races for various elected offices will be decided on election night. However, in this county, only four of those races are competitive. Most of the races have only one person running. So, you can say these candidates are unopposed, unless a write-in effort is successful on election night. But then there is the race for Olivet City Council where Joe Hoffdahl and Steve Penny are running for the 4 year office. However, voters in that community are supposed to cast their ballots for a total of three candidates in a race in which only two men are running. You can find all the contested and uncontested 2019 races in Eaton County listed below:
CHARLOTTE MAYOR (2 yr.)
Yvonne Ridge
(Unopposed)
CHARLOTTE COUNCIL
At-Large Member (4 yr. Term)
Branden Dyer
Zachary Story
District 1 (4 yr. Term)
Michael Armitage
(Unopposed)
District 2 (4 yr. Term)
Tamra Weissenborn
(Unopposed)
District 2 (Ending 2021)
Daniel Christian
(Unopposed)
EATON RAPIDS COUNCIL
Precinct 1 (4 yr. Term)
Suzanne Politza
(Unopposed)
Precinct 2 (4 yr. Term)
Pamela K. Colestock
(Unopposed)
Precinct 3 (4 yr. Term)
Jeremy Milam
(Unopposed)
GRAND LEDGE MAYOR (2 yr.)
Michael Coll
Michael Dean Doty
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
GRAND LEDGE CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1 (3 yr. Term)
Keith O. Mulder
(Unopposed)
Ward 2 (3 yr. Term)
Lynne A. MacDowell
Betty Miclay
Ward 3 (3 yr. Term)
Don Willems
(Unopposed)
OLIVET MAYOR (2 yr.)
Laura Barlond-Maas
(Unopposed)
OLIVET CITY COUNCIL
Council Member (4 yr. Term)
(Voters Choose 3) Joe Hoffdahl
Steve Penny
POTTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Council Member (4 yr. Term)
(Voters Choose 4) Joseph Graham
Robert Nichols
Cyndi O'Neil
Michael Potter
Sarah Pulda
Loren R. Smalley, Jr.
Jack Temsey
INGHAM COUNTY
In Ingham County there are four competitive races for elected office in three different communities. The fifth race, for Lansing’s Ward Three council member is being conducted unopposed. On November 5, there will be competitive races for city council in Lansing, East Lansing, and Leslie. We have all the races listed below:
LANSING CITY COUNCIL
Council Member - At Large
(Voters Choose 2) Yanice Jackson-Long
Julee Rodocker
Patricia A. Spitzley
Carol Wood
Council Member - Ward 1
Jody Washington
Brandon Betz
Council Member - Ward 3
Adam Hussain
EAST LANSING CITY COUNCIL
Council Member
(Voters Choose 3) Erik Altmann
Mark S. Meadows
Lisa Babcock
Jessy Gregg
John L. Revitte
Warren Stanfield III
LESLIE CITY COUNCIL
Council Member
(Voters Choose 3) Matt Johnson
Jean Wixson
JACKSON COUNTY
In Jackson County, the only voters going to the polls to select their city’s leaders can be found in the City of Jackson. The mayor’s race and the race for city council members in the city’s fourth and sixth wards are all competitive races and will be decided by the vote on November 5. You can find all the races listed below:
JACKSON MAYOR
Jeromy Alexander
Derek J. Dobies
JACKSON CITY COUNCIL
Ward 2
Freddie Dancy
(Unopposed)
Ward 4
Laura Dwyer Schlecte
Laura Beth Stephens
Ward 6
Will Forgave
Colleen Sullivan
