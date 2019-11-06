Check donated to help further the education of Veterans

On Wednesday, November 6, a donation was made to bring awareness to Veterans Day.

LAFCU and the Lansing Lugnuts teamed up to donate $6000 to LCC and Baker College, each school received $3000, to help Veterans further their education.

It was their way to thank and honor Vets who served honorably in the military, in wartime or peacetime.

According to the release, the funds were donated by LAFCU and Lansing Lugnuts fans who participated in an in-park promotion at Lansing Lugnuts games.

Fans donated $1 to the fund for each tennis ball they “launched” onto the field to win a gift card.

