Cheat sweet with mini Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is trying to help you maintain your new year's resolution without giving up doughnuts altogether.

Today the North Carolina based doughnut maker announced a new permanent menu option: Mini doughnuts.

The smaller original glazed doughnuts are less than 100-calories a piece.

Mini versions of the chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles are also available.

The chain will host Mini Mondays every Monday in January with a Mini Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. where participating locations will give away free mini doughnuts.

