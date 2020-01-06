Krispy Kreme is trying to help you maintain your new year's resolution without giving up doughnuts altogether.
Today the North Carolina based doughnut maker announced a new permanent menu option: Mini doughnuts.
The smaller original glazed doughnuts are less than 100-calories a piece.
Mini versions of the chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles are also available.
The chain will host Mini Mondays every Monday in January with a Mini Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. where participating locations will give away free mini doughnuts.
Cheat sweet with mini Krispy Kreme doughnuts
