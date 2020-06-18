Chase Bank to close early for Juneteenth

JP Morgan-Chase will close Chase bank branches early Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

The bank is the latest large company to make Juneteenth at least a partial holiday in the wake of nationwide protests after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

The bank will close at 1-p.m.

Hourly employees who are able to leave early will still be paid for a full day, the bank said.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary the last remaining slaves were informed of the end of the civil war, and the abolition of slavery.

