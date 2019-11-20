Charter schools are missing government aid

For the second month in a row, Michigan's charter schools were denied a portion of the monthly stipend allocated to traditional public schools.

In the 2020 budget, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used a line-item veto to eliminate an increase for charter schools.

Instead those schools will get the same funding as last year, while traditional schools get more money.

The governor and state lawmakers have been unable to come to an agreement on a new budget that would include those budget increases.

