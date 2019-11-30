Charlotte tree lighting and parade

Charlotte is celebrating Small Business Saturday alongside it's Tree Lighting and Lighted Parade.

There are over 30 small businesses in Charlotte that will be participating in Saturday's deals. With small business as the core of Charlotte's economy the city wanted to combine it with the parade and tree lighting.

The parade travels north on the two blocks of Cochran Ave. ending on the courthouse lawn.

In the past three years the parade has tripled in size and will be a fun event for Charlotte residents.

There will be appearances from Santa, Elvis, as well as pop-up shops and children's activities at the evening's events.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting following directly after.

