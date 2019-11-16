Charlotte officals want to breathe new life into downtown

Charlotte officials want to reinvent their town by redesigning downtown. They're looking for new ideas to pump life into the town via a survey.

Main Street America is working with CharlotteRising to create a stronger economy in Charlotte, and develop the downtown.

They want to achieve their goal of creating a more vibrant city by analyzing the market, enhancing the downtown area, promoting on social media and campaigns, and organizing community partnership.

The survey is nine questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

All information is collected anonymously.

People's responses will be used to help gauge the city's progress and guide priorities for the coming years.

Click here to take the survey

