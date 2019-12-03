Charlotte man charged with having sex with teen decades later

More than 40 years after the alleged crime, a Charlotte man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager.

Joseph Burger, 75, was arrested Sunday after the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office charged him with criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree.

Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said that the alleged assaults took place between 1978 and 1984 in Charlotte.

He said that Burger's victim was at least 13 years old but younger than 16 at the time.

The victim was either related to Burger or lived in the same household.

The prosecutor's office requested that Burger have a bond of $250,000 dollars and wear a GPS tether.

The judge agreed with the tether, but ordered that he be released on a personal recognizance bond of $1,000.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and it was turned over to the prosecutor's office in October or November 2018.

News 10 reached out to Burger for comment, but we haven't heard back.

If guilty, Burger faces up to life in prison or mandatory life monitoring if he doesn't go to prison.