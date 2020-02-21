Baker gets chance to compete on the Food Network

A small town baker has made it big...

Jeremy Davis from Charlotte will be a competitor on the Food Network's: Girl Scout Cookie Championship, next week.

Davis is the owner of the Designed By Daddy Custom Bakery.

The at-home baker uses his family's kitchen to do his baking, however, he does all of his baking at night, after his kids are in bed.

Being on the TV show showed this part-time baker that he is a strong competitor.

"I think the biggest thing I took away from being on the show was the fact that I could do it. I thought I could do it, but actually going there and competing against professional bakers and doing what I like to do was super fun."

Davis said one of his biggest challenges was competing with professional, full-time bakers.

"So it was a little nerve-wracking because its with people that do this everyday. Again, some of them went to school for this, some of them have their own businesses. It was a little intimidating right in the beginning," Davis said.

Davis wouldn't go into too much detail about the episode, but said he had to make a dessert using Girl Scout Cookies.

Davis said, "How am I going to make this the star of the new dessert I'm making? So that was kind of challenging because you don't necessarily know what Girl Scout cookie you're going to get, what the challenge piece is going to look like, or anything like that."

The recording of the show took place in September in New Jersey and lasted about a week.

Davis and his wife knew he was going to be on the show, but up until commercials started airing, he kept it a secret from his three kids.

"We just sort of kept it a secret from them. When the network finally said we could tell everybody, I was able to let them know and they were extremely excited," Davis said.

While on the show, Davis said their was always a camera following him, but because he was so focused on finishing his baking before the timer, he said he didn't notice the camera crew.

Davis mentioned that the judges were nice during the judging process.

He also said he has still been in contact with his competitors.

Davis' episode will be airing Monday at 8 p.m.

