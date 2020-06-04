Charlotte Frontier Days has been cancelled

Charlotte's staple event, Frontier Days, has been cancelled.

The board of directors made the announcement Thursday, saying they decided to cancel the event in order to keep the community safe during the pandemic. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the event, the board said.

The event is supported entirely by donations from people and businesses and the board said they didn't feel right asking for money when people are out of jobs and businesses are struggling.

The board said it has already begun planning the 50th celebration which will be held next year, Sept 8-12, 2021.

