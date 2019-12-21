Charlotte Fire Department wraps gifts for 400 kids in need in the area

Tradition continues over at the Charlotte Fire Department for their annual Christmas Kiddies gift wrapping event.

For more than 100 years, the department has wrapped and delivered gifts for kids in need in the area.

This year, the department is providing gifts for more than 400 children.

On Saturday, they had lots of help to wraps the gifts.

If fact, the department says this is one of the largest turn outs it's had in a while and say they actually ran out of table space.

"So many years it's been going on and it's our job to carry that tradition on," said Tyger Fullerton, of the Charlotte Fire Department. "My grandfather who was the fire chief previously, actually received gifts like these before, so it's really cool how everyone gives back."

The fire department will deliver these gifts to the kids in the Charlotte area on Christmas Eve.

