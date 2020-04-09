Charities forced to cancel fundraisers

Many charities count on walks, runs and other events that usually start up as the weather improves, but coronavirus is causing them to be canceled this year.

The Susan G Komen Foundation was hoping to have its "More Than Pink" walk at Cooley Law School Stadium April 26, but it's off because of the pandemic.

However, organizers are working to make sure the celebration still goes on.

"It was disappointing to find out it's been postponed," said Lynn Henley, whose raised money to support breast cancer research for the Susan G. Komen Foundation for nearly a decade. "I do it because I have loved ones, family and friends, that have been fortunately for me, they've all been survivors."

This year's "More Than Pink" walk, formerly known as "The Race for the Cure" is postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

"How do you bring back together an event when there is so much planning that goes on behind the scenes," Henley said.

Susan G. Komen Michigan Executive Director Trudy Ender said they rely on events like this every year.

"They're our bread and butter. They help fund grants handed out to our community, as well as education and out reach," Ender said.

The American Cancer Society cancelled Relay for Life Clinton County in St. Johns that was scheduled for May. Organizers were still trying to figure out what the are going to do.

"There's been decisions and conversations with volunteers about what is the best way to host the event," said Kat Riley, American Cancer Society community development manager.

Riley said all events through mid-May were cancelled. Some events are moving online so people can still participate.

"Whether that was on Facebook or Instagram or YouTube, and make sure those elements that bring people to an in-person event are captured and we are able to continue that celebration," said Riley.

"We are still going to be able to get together, walk together, create that awareness," said Henley.

The Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk will be at Cooley Law School Stadium Oct. 11. October is also breast cancer awareness month.

Many organizations that cancelled events are asking for donations online.

