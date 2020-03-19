Charges dropped against Lansing man during alleged police brutality

The East Lansing Police Department said all charges have been dropped against a Lansing man hurt during an alleged excessive force incident with East Lansing police.

Uwimana Gasito has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct stemming from a Feb. 9 incident outside a 7/11 in East Lansing.

ELPD said the charges are now dropped after the city's police chief found one of the officers involved in the incident was also involved in another excessive force complaint this past December.

“We recognize that there are things we need to do to improve our internal review process and we are actively working to make necessary improvements. We apologize to the community for this oversight,” said Former Chief Larry Sparkes in a news release. “This remains a top priority for the police department and we are committed to being transparent with the public as we work through making these improvements.”

That officer is now on paid administrative leave.

The East Lansing Police Department is now asking the Michigan State Police to review their investigation of the December incident.

We first told you about Uwimana Gasito last month when he shared his story with News 10.

He said he and his brother were just going to 7/11 to pick up a drink on Feb. 9, when a guy accused him of touching his girlfriend and a fight broke out.

He claims that's when ELPD came and unlawfully arrested him, using excessive force.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.