Changes coming to Secretary of State offices

The Michigan Secretary of State has announced major updates to branch offices and their mobile app.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there will be several new additions and some subtractions to both the offices and the online site.

Some of those include updated kiosks, new ways to pay, and over 40 new self-service stations.

"We started replacing all of the self-service kiosks," Benson said. "There were 93 of them, over a third weren't working when I visited them early this year."

The kiosks weren't working for a variety of reasons that have now been solved, including making appointments online and putting yourself in line beforehand.

"Right now anyone can make an appointment and be in and out within 30 minutes at any of our branch offices."

One of the updates is a 30-minute wait time for anyone making an appointment online, by phone or by walking in and requesting one, which customers have said is a big improvement.

Aurelio Rodrigez told NEWS 10 that he can see the change now and added that scheduling on your cell phone is going to help out a lot.

Knight McKesson said, "I was already in line when I got here and everything went pretty smooth. I wasn't here more than 45 minutes."

All of the updates haven't happened yet but its a huge change compared to how it was.

Rodrigez said, "Very long, frustrating hours, but now they broke it down at least (by) a couple hours."

Next month is when all of the changes will be official.

