Changes coming to SeaWorld shows

The new year will be bringing some changes to Orlando.

The theme park said it's changing its killer whale show to one that will showcase orca behavior, animal welfare at SeaWorld and the importance of conservation.

The previous show also had a conservation theme. It was the theme park's first show that didn't include trainers in the water with the orcas.

That change came after the 2010 death of a trainer who was drowned by a killer whale.

The 2013 documentary "Blackfish" told the story of the trainer's death and raised serious concerns about SeaWorld.

