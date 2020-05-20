Chances of a Lugnuts baseball season in 2020 "not looking good"

Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson believes the odds are low that the Lugnuts will play baseball this summer at Cooley Law School Stadium. A summer absent of baseball would make a roughly 18-month stretch that the organization does not make much revenue. Despite that, Dickson says the Lugnuts will survive through this crisis.

"People are standing by our side, our sponsors are standing by our side to make sure we survive this financially. I got to give a lot of credit to those people, alot of them have been with us from the very beginning which this is our 25th season which is kind of ironic. We're really grateful we've had the support that we've had that enables us to get through this and we'll come out on the other side and everything will be fine it's just a matter of when," Dickson said.

If the minor league baseball season gets canceled, the Lugnuts will explore new avenues to get fans into the stadium once it is deemed safe.

A couple of the ideas that Dickson talked about were social distancing while putting on a fireworks show. Even turning the park into a drive-in movie theater has been discussed.

"What we've done for 25 years is give people a place, an inexpensive place, to come and have fun with their family and we're looking at ways to do that even if we can't play Lugnut baseball," Dickson said.

The Lugnuts season was supposed to start over a month ago, but as the decision on the MLB season has yet to come, it is becoming less and less likely that the minor leagues get back to playing in 2020.