Chairman of Lansing Police Board of Commissioners resigns

Chairman Drew Macon of the Lansing Police Board of Commissioners has put in his resignation just ahead of a community meeting hosted by the board scheduled for Wednesday night.

In his resignation letter, Macon said the decision to resign "comes with a heavy heart."

"Though the timing may seem abrupt, the decision has been made with much thought for both professional and family considerations," Macon said in his resignation.

Mayor Andy Schor posted a statement in response to Macon's resignation on his Facebook page:

"Drew Macon has put his heart and soul into the Police Board of Commissioners. As a volunteer, he has taken much of his own time to do significant work over the years for Lansing as part of this board. I spoke with Commissioner Macon this morning and he indicated to me that the time commitment as a volunteer on this board is too much, and that he needs to focus on his job and spend more time with his family. As such, he has chosen to resign. I respect his decision and greatly appreciate all that he has done for the City of Lansing."

The Lansing Police Department said the community meeting, focusing on LPD's use of force and Response to Resistance policy, has been postponed to a feature date.

LPD said the July 8, July 22 and Aug. 19 meeting will continue as planned.

Macon's full resignation letter as well as LPD's Response to Resistance policy is attached to this article.

