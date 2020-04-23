Certain food combinations increase risk for dementia

The combination of foods we eat could affect our risk of dementia.

That's according to new research from France that looked at the diets of over 600 older adults.

It showed food networks played a larger role in predicting dementia than individual foods.

People who developed dementia were more likely to combine processed meats with starchy foods.

But those who did not were more likely to eat fruits and vegetables with meat.

People with a more diverse diet, that included more healthy foods, were less likely to develop dementia.

The study was led by researchers at University of Bordeaux (FRA) and published in 'Neurology.'

