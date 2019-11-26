Central Texas Congressman Roger Williams announces re-election bid

Central Texas Congressman Roger Williams announced his re-election bid Tuesday.

In an announcement by email, Williams said, "'I'm proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Williams said, “but we must keep fighting to protect Texas from socialist policies and we must keep fighting to defend the pro-freedom, pro-free market values that have made our state the envy of the nation.'"

Williams serves the 25th District of Texas. He represents Fort Hood, America's largest U.S. military installation.

He said he will continue to push for more secure borders and fight for lower taxes.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.