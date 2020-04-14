Center for Family Heath creates hotline for Jackson Co. residents

The Center for Family Health has created a telephone hotline for people in Jackson County and the surrounding areas.

The center said the hotline is for those who think they need testing for COVID-19.

The center began providing drive-thru testing on Monday, April 13 as part of a major expansion of testing resources available in Michigan.

The center said the hotline was created to streamline the drive-thru testing process for patients.

The Center for Family Health said callers will speak to medical providers about their symptoms and risk factors. If the screening shows testing is appropriate under medical guidelines, an appointment will be made.

The center said testing is done under a large tent in a drive-thru system set up outside of the main office located at 505 North Jackson Street.

The center said testing is available to all members of the community, not just patients of the Center for Family Health.

The number for the hotline is 517-748-5363.

