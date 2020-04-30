Center for Family Health to open third testing site at Northwest Community Health Center

The Center for Family Health announced it will be opening a third COVID-19 testing site.

The site will be at the Northwest Community Health Center in Blackman Township.

The site will begin offering COVID-19 testing Monday, May 4, according to the Center for Family Health.

The Northwest Community Health Center is a school-based health center located at R.W Kidder Middle School at 6700 Rives Junction Road.

The Center for Family Health said this will be the third testing site opened by CFH since April 13. The other two are located in Jackson at the Martin Luther King Junior Center located at 1107 Adrian Street and the CFH downtown facility located at 505 North Jackson Street.

“Testing will continue to be important, and we want to offer a variety of settings for people,” said Molly Kaser, President and CEO of the Center for Family Health. “Testing is available to essential workers and first responders including those who currently show no symptoms.”

The center said in order to get testing COVID-19 at all three sites, you must make an appointment.

The center said to 517-748-5363 if you believe you need a test. The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The center said the Northwest site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The MLK Center site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the downtown facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

