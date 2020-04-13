Center for Family Health offers drive-thru testing

The Center for Family Health in Jackson is expanding its testing resources.

The center will begin offering drive-thru testing beginning Monday, April 13.

“We are pleased to help address the need for additional testing here in our community,” said Molly Kaser, President and CEO of the Center for Family Health.

“We know this will help us understand how far the virus has spread, and knowing that will allow healthcare organizations like ours to better plan and address this issue here in Jackson,” Kaser said.

The center said people who believe they may need testing for coronavirus should call the center at 517-748-5500.

The center said if screening indicates testing is needed, appointments will be set for patients to use a drive-thru lane in the CFH parking lot located at 505 North Jackson Street.

The center said testing will be done under a large tent and people with appointments can either drive or walk up for their appointments.

Kaser said the center is closely working with Henry Ford Allegiance Health to make sure both facilities are using the same testing criteria.

The center said testing supplies and a lab to run tests will be available thanks to a plan forged by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Primary Care Association.

