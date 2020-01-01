Census survey shows number of Mid-Michigan residents living in poverty

The recently released U.S. Census' American Community Survey shows the number of residents living in poverty in Mid-Michigan.

According to the survey, between 2014 and 2018, Ingham County had 20.1% of its residents living in poverty.

Ingham County also had the largest amount of children, those who are under the age of 18, living in poverty at 23.4%.

The survey found that the median income of households in Ingham County was $50,940. An estimated 8.7% of households had an income that fell below $10,000 a year and 4.1% had an income of over $200,000 or more.

Between 2014 and 2018, Jackson County had the second-highest amount of residents living in poverty at 14.1%. In addition to that, the county had the second-highest amount of children living in poverty at 22.6%.

The survey found the median household income in Jackson County was $51,431. An estimated 6.4% of households had an income below $10,000 a year and 2.9% had an income of over $200,000 or more.

In Eaton County, the median income of households was $62,474, with 10.7% of its population living in poverty between 2014 and 2018, according to the survey.

In Clinton County, the median income of houses was $67,482, with 9.3% living in poverty between 2014 and 2018, according to the survey.

The federal government defines poverty as a family of four with two children living on just over $24,000.

