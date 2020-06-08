2020 census field operations resume this week.

The Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of some 2020 census field operations in additional area offices across the nation.

Field operations were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With these additions, field activities have restarted in all but one area census office stateside.

Census Bureau officials are coordinating closely with the Navajo Nation on the safe resumption of operations in the Window Rock, Arizona.

