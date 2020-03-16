Census deadline could be moved

Currently, 5 million people have completed the 2020 census online, but the coronavirus outbreak could push back the deadline.

At this time, the census is set to wrap-up on July 31, however, that date could be adjusted in order to get an accurate count.

The Census Bureau is holding back on sending out census takers to count people on college campuses, grocery stores, or churches, which is where they help people fill out the once-a-decade questionnaire.

