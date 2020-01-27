Census count kicks off

The beginning of a new decade is here and it's time to take another headcount of just how many people live in the United States, which means you need to be on the lookout for contact with someone from the Census Bureau regardless of how tiny or remote your town may be.

Since it is easier to travel when the ground is frozen and because a bunch of minorities got left out in the last count, Alaska is where the 2020 Census has begun.

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham went to Alaska himself to oversee the headcount kickoff and urge participation by the rest of the country beginning in Mid-March.

"They can go online and answer the census or they can do it by phone or do it on paper and mail it in," Dillingham said.

If those attempts fail, a Census-taker might actually show up at your front door. States rely upon Census data to determine how much money they get from Washington. Decisions like how many congressional seats a state gets are based on the number of people who answer the Census.

A 90-year-old woman, who only speaks in her native Alaskan language, was the first person to be counted.

"I'm thankful for that, thinking about being the first person counted," she said.

Regardless of your immigration status, the Census Bureau encourages everyone living in the United States to be counted.

