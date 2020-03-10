Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

This photo provided by the U.S. Census 2020 shows the homepage of the United States' Census 2020 website on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The 2020 census is off and running for much of America now. The U.S. Census Bureau made a soft launch of the 2020 census website on Monday, March 9, making its form available online. On Thursday, March 12, the Census Bureau will begin mailing out notices far and wide. (U.S. Census via AP)
Updated: Tue 11:48 AM, Mar 10, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 2020 census is off and running now that the questionnaire is available on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail.

The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed.

Census workers will go door-to-door in May to ask the questions in homes that haven’t responded.

The coronavirus outbreak could disrupt this: Disaster plans call for workers to drop off questionnaires with the hope that people will respond on their own.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 