Celebration! Cinema offering sensory-friendly options for Frozen 2

You're probably already aware that Frozen 2 is out in theaters, especially if you have a younger child.

Celebration! Cinema is making it possible for everyone to enjoy the show by offering sensory-friendly options.

"Being able to come and enjoy a movie as a family," Brandy Barns, assistant general manager, said. "Altogether, everyone watching the same movie, same time, enjoying just being together as a family."

Family is the reason why Celebration! Cinema decided to add sensory-showtimes to their schedule once a month.

"We have our monthly sensory-screening of Frozen 2 tomorrow," Barns said.

Celebration! Cinema recognized the need for a showtime for kids on the autism spectrum and what that might mean for some people.

"It means everything to me and I'm sure other families because you get to a normal family outing and it's basically like watching a movie at home because no child between the ages of like 3, and maybe even 8, can sit through a long movie so it allows them to do that," Barns said.

Kids are allowed to stand up, walk around and even bring toys in with them to see the film.

"We turn the lights to half instead of fully down," Barns said. "We turn the sound down and then it makes it a more inviting environment for all customers."

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.