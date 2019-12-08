Celebrating Christmas the old fashioned way

The Meridian Historical Village hosted its annual Christmas event to get people excited for the holidays the old fashioned way.

Event-goers strolled around the village where several demonstrators showed people how Christmas was celebrated in the Victorian Era. Historical buildings from the 1800s were be open to the public and decorated for the holidays.

People enjoyed cookies, cider and hot chocolate in the Barnes House and watched a vibrant musical performance by the Gracewood Singers in the Village Chapel. Kids could also get their picture taken with Santa in his sleigh.

Organizers said they wish they would see these traditions embraced more often.

"One aspect of the old Victorian Christmas that I would love for people to embrace more these days is the element of telling ghost stories,” Patrick Reynolds, Executive Director of Friends of Historic Meridian, said. “That is something we associate more these days with Halloween but it actually was a Christmas tradition for a while."

Lilian Wilson attended the event to help out her mom. She said that one thing she’d want to take from the past is caroling and enjoying that time with family.

"I would like for there to be a lot more opportunities to go out through town and sing,” Wilson said. “And more closeness within a family and not drama around the holidays."

Organizers say they'd like to incorporate even more traditional activities for next year's event.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

