Celebrate Meridian festival postponed

Meridian Township announced it has postponed the Celebrate Meridian Festival and Food Truck Rally that's supposed to take place this summer.

The event, originally scheduled to be held Saturday, June 27, will now be held in the fall of 2020.

“As much as we enjoy hosting this community celebration each year, postponing Celebrate Meridian is the right decision at this time,” said LuAnn Maisner, Meridian Township Parks & Recreation Director.

Each year the event is held to celebrate the community and the summer season featuring a food truck rally, car show cruise, kid's activity area, live music, farmers' market, a beer and wine tent and more, the township said.

The township said the new date, time and itinerary for the event will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

