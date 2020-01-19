Celebrate Dr. King's legacy at local events

Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered and celebrated in a multitude of ways on Monday, Jan. 20. Several events in Lansing will celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, as well as reflect on the fight for civil rights and social justice.

The luncheon for the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration is completely sold out. The Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan said 1,800 people expected.

U.S. Representative John Lewis was scheduled to speak at the event, but it was announced that he will not be able to attend due to the treatment he is receiving for pancreatic cancer, according to the commission.

The theme for the 2020 luncheon is: “There Comes A Time When Silence is Betrayal.”

“We will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as recognize the 55th anniversary of the Selma march that hastened passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” Elaine Hardy, MLK Commission chair, said. “It will be a full and robust program that also includes a tribute to Congressman John Lewis for his many years of extraordinary service.”

Although people will not be able to attend the commission luncheon without a ticket, there are still plenty of events around Lansing and East Lansing to attend.

WMU-Cooley Law School organized MLK Day of Service Activities on Monday and Tuesday.

WMU-Cooley students, faculty, and staff will volunteer at the Greater Lansing Food Bank from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Monday.

A guest speaker will speak at the law school’s annual Equal Access to Justice Luncheon on Jan. 21, beginning. Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Wanda M. Stokes will be the keynote speaker during the event.

Michigan State University also has something planned for Monday.

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will continue the march for social justice alive on MLK Day on MSU’s campus. The Commemorative March for Social Justice will begin at 3 p.m. at the Union Building on MSU’s campus. All students, faculty and community members are welcomed and encouraged to join in.

