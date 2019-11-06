Celebrate 15 years of pride with Suits and the City

Suits and the City celebrates its 15 year anniversary with other LGBTQIA+ organizations that have reached significant mile markers this year.

The celebration will be Wednesday at 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Urban Beat.

Suits and the City is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization that connects LGBTQIA+ professionals and establish a sense of community in Lansing.

The other organizations participating are LanSing Out Gay Men's Chorus, Michigan Pride, Lansing Association for Human Rights, Lansing Area Aids Network and Spiral.

