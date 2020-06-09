Cedar Point plans phased reopening

Cedar Point, the popular amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, is planning a phased reopening for its 2020 season.

The park will open in July, and will initially only allow in Season Passholders. Shortly thereafter Cedar Point Resorts guests and people who have pre-purchased tickets will be allowed in the park.

July 9-10 Cedar Point will open for 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only. Beginning July 11, the park will open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders.

New health and safety protocols are in place for the park, including health screenings on the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entry, temperature checks for all guests before entering the park, and required face coverings for guests and workers. Social distancing markers and signs will also be placed throughout the park to help keep people 6 feet apart.

Parkgoers, including Season Passholders, will also be required to make their reservations online only through the Cedar Point app or website. This is to ensure the park maintains a limited capacity each day.

For more information, visit Cedar Point's website.

