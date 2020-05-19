Cedar Point giving away lifetime tickets

Cedar Point is looking to honor what they are calling "everyday heroes" with the chance to win lifetime admission to their Ohio amusement park.

Cedar Point said they are not only looking for frontline workers like nurses and grocery store workers, but they're also looking for parents who've become self-taugh teachers, or neighbors going above and beyond to help others.

A total of 10 heroes will be picked by a panel of judges.

