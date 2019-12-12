Cedar Point giving 150 winners tickets for a lifetime

Cedar Point is celebrating their 150th anniversary with a special promotion.

The park will give "Tickets of the Lifetime" to 150 lucky winners.

The passes will allow the winners to get into Cedar Point for the rest of their lives, and offer other experiences like participating in parades and access to special rides. Winners also receive free parking.

Each winner will also be allowed to rope in three other guests for the exclusive offer.

The offer cannot be purchased. It can only be won online, or outside the park at Cedar Point.

The sweepstakes opens in February 2020.

