Cavanaugh Road to close for sewer repairs

A portion of Cavanaugh Road will be closed soon for construction.

The City of Lansing said Cavanaugh Road between Stafford Avenue and Lowcroft Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs beginning Tuesday, May 12.

The city said access to the radio station will be maintained and the following detours will be posted:

Eastbound Detour:

• North on MLK Jr. Blvd.

• East on Holmes Rd.

• South on Cedar St.

Westbound Detour:

• North on Cedar St.

• West on Holmes Rd.

• South on MLK Jr. Blvd.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 15.

For more information, contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

