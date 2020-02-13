Caught on camera: Man rescues driver from burning truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A man in Florida says he doesn't want to be called a hero after running to a fire and saving a driver from a burning pickup truck.

Two people rescued a man struggling to free himself when his pickup truck caught fire on the interstate in Miami. (Source: Phone video/WSVN/CNN)

The daring rescue was captured on a phone video. It shows the man being freed from vehicle.

"The guy was in complete shock," Jim Angulo said.

Angulo said it all went down around 2 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to work on I-95.

He saw a truck and SUV up in flames but did not know at first that a man was trapped inside.

"It was just, 'Get the guy out,'" Angulo said. "That's all that mattered really."

He tried yelling to get the man to jump out. When that didn't work, his only other option was to run toward the inferno.

"He was like, 'I can't, I can't, it's too hot, it's too hot, I can't get out, it's too hot.'" Angulo said.

Inches from the fire, he and another man pulled the man out and took off.

"His leg was all burned, his hands were all burned," Angulo said. "You can tell it was blisters, he was burnt up pretty good."

The victim was then rushed to the hospital and treated for his wounds. Another person was treated at the scene.

"If I were in that same situation, I hope someone would do the same thing for me. It's that simple," Angulo said.

