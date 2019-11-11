Catholic bishops' agenda: immigrants, gun deaths, sex abuse

Immigration, gun violence and clergy sex abuse are among the topics being discussed as U.S. Catholic bishops open a national meeting in Baltimore.

One Florida-based bishop, Frank Dewane, urged his colleagues to work harder to lobby for gun restrictions at the state and federal level.

The meeting marks the end of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's three-year term heading the bishops' conference. His tenure was dominated by controversies related to the church's long-running sex abuse crisis.

The current vice president, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, is expected to be elected Tuesday to succeed DiNardo.

Gomez is immigrant from Mexico and an outspoken advocate for a welcoming immigration policy. He would be the first Hispanic to head the bishops' organization.

