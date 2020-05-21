Chaplains use podcasts to connect with students during pandemic

A group of high school chaplains in the Diocese of Lansing are going the extra mile to help students feeling isolated right now through a new podcast called 'Chaplain's Corner'.

"When it's all four of us on the screen, each one of the Chaplains are in one of the four corners of the screen," said Father Paul Erickson explaining how they came up with the name.

Fr. Erickson from Lansing Catholic High School, Fr. Richard Lobert from Father Gabriel Richard High School, Fr. Brian Lenz from Lumen Christi Catholic School, and Fr. Jim Rolph from Powers Catholic High School-Flint came up with the idea to try to connect with their students while school is closed.

"Sometimes we'll worry about some of them, so each one of us has been trying to find ways to reach out uniquely to our school communities and when Father Jim and Father Paul suggested this we thought it would be a great way to pool our collective understanding and wisdom," said Fr. Lobert.

They four wanted to still find a way to reach the students they've built such close relationships with, helping build their faith.

"Our ministry is just person to person like everyday so it's been extraordinarily odd not to be with students," said Fr. Lenz. "It seems kind of small, but it's amazing how even that kind of contact can create a space for people to continue to be encouraged and find joy in the current circumstances."

They plan to coach and encourage students and staff through the pandemic, mixing in fun topics like quarantine haircuts.

"I get lots of heart emojis, kids really like it. It's a way for them to see us," said Fr. Rolph."I think just bringing a lot of joy and some sense of normalcy back into the kids lives."

You can watch their podcast here

