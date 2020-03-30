Caterpillar, Deere to feel coronavirus impact

Agricultural and heavy equipment makers are in for a rough year.

Both Caterpillar and Deere have already yanked their financial forecasts as the coronavirus pandemic delivers a sting to an industry trying to recover form a trade war.

Experts say a slump in spending from the mining and construction industries could hurt Caterpillar.

Deere has been especially hurt as farmers spend less on new equipment because of lower crop prices.

