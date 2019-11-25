Cat recovering after being put in hot oven

Jackson County Animal Control is investigating after an 11-month-old cat was placed in a hot oven earlier this month and survived.

The cat is just a kitten and the person who put it in the oven is a juvenile.

"The mom brought the cat in and said she didn't have the resources to treat the cat," Officer Shawn Lutz of Jackson County Animal Control explained.

With burns on her body, paws, and ears, the shelter knew the kitten needed emergency attention and took her to the vet. That was almost two weeks ago. Now, she is making strides but still has a long road ahead.

"The cat was in really bad shape and is taking a long time to get better, especially with respiratory issues and breathing," Jackson County Animal Shelter Director Lydia Sattler said.

Calling her "Suri" short for survivor, the shelter is getting daily updates from the vet. As of Monday afternoon, she was sedated to have her wounds treated again, and still has breathing and respiratory problems.

"It was a little shocking...to see a kitten of that age with those types of injuries--they were pretty severe," Officer Lutz said.

Now, as animal control is investigating the case, the shelter is receiving money from the public to help cover the steep vet bills. The shelter is thankful for the help and support of the Jackson Community.

"It's hard to see it. Everyone here loves animals and cares for animals and we want the best for them. We're just grateful that we are in the position to be able to help and the community standing behind us makes a huge difference," Sattler said.

Suri the cat is expected to stay at the vet for another week or so. Click here to donate to her health care costs.

You can also help by reporting abuse when you see it by calling Jackson County Animal Control at 517-788-4464.

Animal control knows who placed the cat in the oven. Investigators are working to see if they can press charges. Anyone convicted of killing or torturing an animal in Michigan can face up to 10 years in prison.

