Cases of coronavirus top 40,000 in Michigan

Coronavirus cases have topped just over 40,000 in the state of Michigan.

State officials say there are 40,399 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 3,670 deaths.

Earlier this week, the governor extended her stay-home order until May 15, requiring that people wear a face covering when going into public enclosed spaces such as a grocery store.

The governor told News 10 she wants to remain cautious when it comes to beginning to reopen the state.

"We have to be really smart about what sectors we reengage, the lowest risks ones first, and the use of PPE, and all of the protocols that will mitigate that risk," Gov. Whitmer said. "By doing that is how you build confidence with the general public while keeping their health front and center and all of these protocols to keep them safe. If that's not done, opening up won't be a benefit to the economy if people don't have confidence they are going to be safe."

Although numbers are showing a decline in some areas of the state, the governor cautions opening back up too early could bring on a second wave of the virus this summer, which is something she says could have devastating results.

"There are different parts of our state that are concerning. For instance, the Saginaw/Bay City area is one where we are continuing to see cases increase. The problem is when it happens in a part of our state where there are not big metropolitan hospitals, that our hospitals are not equipped to handle a big outbreak. So we've gotta watch very closely," the governor said.

The governor held a press conference, providing an update on the state's response, you can watch that here:



