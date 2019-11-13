Charges dropped against a woman who didn't return her library books

Criminal charges were dropped against a Charlotte woman who failed to return two library books from 2017.

Melinda Sanders-Jones was charged with failure to return rental property, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd announced the charges were dismissed after Sanders requested to complete the diversion program through the Economic Crimes Unit.

Sanders agreed to pay back the Charlotte Community Library for the books and a fee to ECU. A second part of her deal is that she will issue a statement that says that the library was not at fault, and she takes responsibility for not returning the books.

According to the statement by the prosecution's office Sanders was advised by the library in person in July, 2019, the she needed to contact the ECU, and that she failed to do so.

Sanders said she vaguely remembers checking out the books "Where the Sidewalk Ends" and "Night" in 2017, but never dreamed it would end up with her in front of a judge and getting fingerprinted.

More to come on this story. Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.