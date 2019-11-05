Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley reelected to At-Large seats

For a while it was a close race until the absentee votes were counted leading the incumbent at-large council members to reclaim their seats.

Carol Wood and Patricia A. Spitzley were reelected to at-large seats for the Lansing City Council.

Wood won with 7,458 votes.

Spitzley came in second with 6,709 votes.

Yanice Jackson-Long had 4,609 votes followed by Julee Rodocker, who had 4,525 votes.

For incumbent first-ward council member Jody Washington, the night did not end as well.

She lost to Brandon Betz.

Betz had 1,861 votes and Washington had a 1,547.

