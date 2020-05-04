Care packages to be distributed to veterans during coronavirus pandemic

The state said the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and partners will distribute care packages to Lansing-area veterans and National Guard and Reserve members as a symbol of appreciation and support during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the state said the care packages will include gift cards, snacks and hand-written notes of support from students across the country.

The state said the care packages will be distributed May 9 at a drive-thru, contact-free event in Lansing. The state said supplies are limited and registration is required at Eventbrite.

The state said the event was inspired by the governors' Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families, which is chaired by Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veteran's Affairs Agency, the coordinating agency for Michigan's 600,000 veterans and their families.

“These care packages do not necessarily carry a significant monetary value, but the value of interaction and an expression of thanks can be priceless, even if it is done while following social distancing guidelines,” Adams said. “This is an opportunity to share resources and provide a symbol of appreciation to those who were willing to give their all.”

Additionally, a team of veteran navigators from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be available to check in with veterans and provide additional assistance for themselves or their families.

Veterans and family members who have questions about MVAA programs or benefits and services they may have earned are asked to call 1-800-MICH-VET, a 24/7--365 hotline.

If you are a veteran having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text 838255 or chat online here.

