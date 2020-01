Police confirm a two-car accident at the intersection of M-78 and Upton Road in Bath Township.

A car headed southbound on M-78 and the other car headed southbound on Upton. One car failed to yield.

A car was rolled onto it's side. A person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody was hurt in the other car.

