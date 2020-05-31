Car on fire in Lansing

A car is now fire in downtown Lansing in Washington Square between Allegan and Michigan Avenue.

News 10 crews are on scene.

News 10 crew saw crowds damage the car around 6:30 Sunday evening.

It caught fire just before 7.

Police are on scene.

This follows after a day of protests throughout Lansing and East Lansing.

There was an arrest made on the capitol grounds, that arrest confirmed by the Michigan State Police...a 23-year-old man from Okemos is lodged at the Lansing jail.

We hear he spray painted the capitol steps

This story is developing. Stay with WILX for updates.