Car from 60's found in Michigan lake

A mystery revealed after a Michigan lake is drained.

An old car is discovered, mostly sunk into the lake bed of Morrow Lake, located east of Kalamazoo.

No one knows how the car, which is a 1960s era Chevy Impala, ended up in the water.

It was found in the last few days as water was being lowered so repairs can be made to the Morrow Dam.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said it's working to identify the car and make sure there are no human remains inside or foul play involved.

The car is believed to have been in the water for decades.

