Two taken to hospital after Leroy Twp. car crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3 car crash in Leroy Township Tuesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. near Howell Road and M-52 near Webberville. Three cars were involved, with one driver inside each vehicle. One of the cars was flipped over onto its roof during the crash.

Two people were taken to Sparrow Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

